Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has voiced his opinion that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew should be part of the national team, despite his recent exclusion from the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who enjoyed a solid season with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, was left out of Otto Addo's team for the crucial qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

While Ghana managed a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako and are gearing up for their match against the Central African Republic on Monday, Boateng believes Ayew's presence is essential for the team's success.

"For me, if you talk about players in good shape at their club level right now, he is one of them," Boateng remarked. "A player like Dede Ayew has to be in the team even if you're not starting him. He has to be there."

Boateng emphasized Ayew's leadership and experience, noting the significant influence he has on the squad.

"His influence in the national team is significant. Some of the players are very close to him and they listen to him a lot. I respect the coach's decision, but for me, he has to be in the squad."

As the Black Stars prepare for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic, Boateng’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about the best composition of the team, balancing the inclusion of seasoned veterans with emerging talent.