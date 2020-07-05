30 minutes ago

Former Black Stars player Derek Boateng has eulogized the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio as the greatest Ghanaian coach.

The well traveled Ghanaian midfielder says the former Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals trainer was at par with some of the best expatriates trainers he played under in Europe.

Jones Attuquayefio was the great mastermind of Accra Hearts of Oak's most successful years in their history in the early 2000's where they won six league titles, the CAF Champions league, CAF Confederations Cup, CAF Super Cup among others.

Derek Boateng featured briefly under the late coach when he was in charge of the U-17 team in 1999.

''Every player knows, all my colleagues know that whatever Jones shows us during our time in the team, whenever we go to Europe, we see the same things being done by the white coaches. So for me, he is the best coach,'' Boateng said on the Joy Sports Link on Saturday.

He also made history with the Squirrels of Benin when he helped them qualify for the the African Cup of Nations for the first time in their history in 2004.

Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio was crowned the best African coach in 2000 and had spells with Liberty Professionals before passing away in 2015.