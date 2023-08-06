5 hours ago

In a thrilling Leagues Cup encounter on Friday, Charlotte FC's midfielder, Derrick Jones, etched his name in the annals of history by delivering a crucial penalty goal against the formidable Mexican side, Cruz Azul. The intense match concluded with a 0-0 scoreline after both full-time and added time, setting the stage for a nail-biting penalty shootout.

During regular play, Derrick Jones was not part of the starting lineup at Toyota Stadium.

However, his fortunes changed in the 70th minute when he was called upon to replace Scott Arfield, an impactful substitution that would later prove vital for his team's fortunes.

Throughout the game, Liga MX side Cruz Azul showcased their dominance with an abundance of possession and numerous attempts on goal.

Charlotte FC faced an uphill battle to thwart the relentless pressure exerted by their opponents.

As the match entered the dramatic penalty shootout phase, tension gripped the stadium. Charlotte FC eventually emerged triumphant, defeating Cruz Azul with a scoreline of 4-3.

While Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood missed their kicks for Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi, and Kevin Castano also faltered in their attempts.

The 26-year-old Derrick Jones showcased nerves of steel as he confidently converted his spot-kick, earning accolades as his team's second penalty taker.

In this crucial moment, his precision and composure proved decisive, propelling his team to victory.

Notably, two of Derrick Jones' fellow compatriots, Patrick Agyemang and experienced defender Harrison Afful, remained on the bench as unused substitutes for Charlotte FC.

Buoyed by this hard-fought victory, Charlotte FC now sets its sights on the upcoming Leagues Cup clash against Houston Dynamo FC, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, 7th August.

Fans eagerly anticipate another enthralling battle as Charlotte FC seeks to carry forward the momentum gained from their triumph against Cruz Azul.