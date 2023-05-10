2 hours ago

Derrick Köhn, a promising footballer, has expressed his enthusiasm and readiness to represent Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, under the guidance of renowned football coach, Chris Hughton.

Köhn's statement has generated a lot of buzz in the football community, with many people eager to know more about the young player who plays for Hannover 96 in Bundesliga II and his potential impact on the team.

Derrick Köhn, born on February 4, 1999, in Hamburg, Germany, is of Ghanaian descent. He began his football career at an early age, playing for various youth teams in Germany before joining the famed Hamburg Academy in 2014.

Köhn's time at Hamburg Academy was a defining moment in his career, as he honed his skills and developed into a formidable left-back.

His performances caught the attention of several top European clubs, and in 2017, he signed for Bayern Munich II in Germany's lower division.

Despite his young age, Köhn has already represented Germany U-19.

However, he has expressed his desire to represent Ghana at the senior level, citing his roots and love for the country. In the Hot FM interview, Köhn stated, "It would be a tremendous honor for me to receive an invitation to join the Black Stars under the guidance of Chris Hughton, and I can confidently say that I am fully prepared to represent Ghana."

His statement shows his commitment and dedication to playing for Ghana's national team and his confidence in his abilities to contribute positively to the team's success.

Köhn's potential addition to the Black Stars could prove to be a significant boost for the team.

He has scored five goals and provided 5 assists from left back in the German Bundesliga 2 this season attracting several interest.