27 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has incurred the wrath of the PSV supporters chairman for comments about closing the door on a return to his parent club.

Harrie Timmermans, chairman of Supportersvereniging PSV, is annoyed with the statements of Derrick Luckassen.

The on loan defender at Anderlecht (24) slammed the door to a return in Eindhoven this week.

"I keep all options open to myself, except going back to PSV. That is no longer an option for me," Luckassen told De Telegraaf about his future. "I tried it there twice and it didn't work out. I don't feel at home with PSV and I have seen it there."

Timmermans read the statements of Luckassen, who is still under contract for two years in Eindhoven, with increasing surprise. "If he also hands in his contract, it is a dude," said the chairman of the Supporters Association PSV in the Eindhovens Dagblad.

Luckassen will be loaned to Anderlecht this season by PSV, but will no longer play due to the ended season in Belgium. Last year he played on loan basis with Hertha BSC. Case observers José Fortes Rodriguez and Mino Raiola are looking for a permanent solution for Luckassen.