2 hours ago

Derrick Luckassen is a 'good and necessary asset' for Anderlecht. That concludes former international Eric Van Meir in Het Nieuwsblad. The Belgian club completed the defender's return this week.

Luckassen is, just like last season, loaned out by PSV to Anderlecht. "Hiring players is not ideal, but emergency breaks the law," Van Meir refers to the uncertain times due to the corona crisis. "And with Luckassen they know what they get in the house."

"I think Luckassen is a good and necessary asset. In difficult circumstances, he remained well straight last season. Of all central defenders, he had the best click with Kompany. Sandler was somewhat the same type as Kompany - a footballing defender, susceptible to injury and sometimes casual. "

At the end of the season, Anderlecht had the opportunity to take over Luckassen for five million euros from PSV, but the Belgians thought that was too expensive.

On his departure, PSV extended Luckassen's contract until mid-2022, so that he will not walk out the door for free after this season.