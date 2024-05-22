27 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has been recognized for his exceptional performance in the Israeli Premier League, earning a place in Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Luckassen played a pivotal role in Maccabi Tel Aviv’s commanding 3-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa F.C., contributing significantly to their clean sheet.

The first half of the match was uneventful, with both teams unable to break the deadlock. However, the game dynamics changed dramatically in the second half.

In the 61st minute, Osher Davida substituted Yonatan Cohen and immediately made an impact, assisting Eran Zahavi for the opening goal.

Maccabi Tel Aviv quickly extended their lead when Dan Biton provided a precise pass to Dor Peretz, who capitalized on the opportunity.

The third goal was secured in the 71st minute, with Zahavi netting an easy tap-in following a brilliant solo run by Davida.

Luckassen’s defensive prowess was on full display throughout the match. He made four clearances, blocked three shots, intercepted three passes, and executed two tackles.

His performance was not just limited to defense; he also demonstrated excellent ball control and distribution, making 89 touches and achieving a 95% pass accuracy.

This recognition underscores Luckassen's vital role in Maccabi Tel Aviv's defense and his overall contribution to the team's success this season.