Derrick Luckassen still believes in making the Play-Offs 1 with Anderlecht.

Although the disappointing top club has a tough year, the defender is still confident.

"Anderlecht has always been there and the club is obliged to make it again this year."

That's what Luckassen told De Telegraaf. "We have had a difficult start to the season, but luckily things have been getting better lately," says Luckassen, who is not at the back in the center, but is positioned at the back of the Belgian club. "I have to work a lot at this position, but I like it. I can lose my energy here."

Luckassen also enjoys the collaboration with Vincent Kompany. "It is of course very nice to be on the field with such greatness. I enjoy that.

Kompany coaches a lot, is constantly giving instructions. I like to listen to that. I can only learn from him."