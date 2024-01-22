1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has instructed all party members to abstain from making any comments on the ongoing issues between the political party and the Manhyia Palace.

Radio banter in the Ashanti Region has intensified over alleged derogatory comments on Manhyia Palace made by the Ashanti Regional NPP Chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Koduah said this at a press conference in Kumasi.

At the event in the Ashanti Regional capital, the party’s chief scribe explained that leadership is addressing the issue at hand.

Meanwhile, the NPP has assured of its willingness to complete all stalled projects in the region.

Mr. Kodua reveals the Kumasi International Airport will be completed before the second quarter of the year.

About 400 persons obtained forms to participate in the NPP’s upcoming Parliamentary race, with 376 undergoing the vetting process.

Following the deliberation by the NEC, 17 aspiring candidates were disqualified from contesting in the party’s January 27 parliamentary primaries.

Additionally, 322 candidates qualified for the parliamentary primaries, three aspirants stepped down from the race, 33 individuals went unopposed, and one aspirant’s application is under court process.

Ahead of the Saturday event, the General Secretary advised against the camping and transportation of delegates to voting grounds.