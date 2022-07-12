2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Desmond Amoh Nketia has signed for lower-tier Portuguese side Associação Académica de Coimbra.

The 21-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after leaving SC Ideal after the expiration of his contract at the club.

Whiles at SC Ideal the young striker played only in the Taca de Portugal and was frozen out.

The young striker arrives in Coimbra to fight Diogo Ribeiro and Diogo Machado for a place in the attacking front.

He is expected to help his side secure promotion from the third tier to the second tier in the Portuguese league.

Nketiah has also in he past played for UD Vilafranquense U19.