1 hour ago

In the wake of Ghana's U-20 team clinching gold at the 13th African Games with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Uganda, Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei has shed light on the factors that contributed to their success, emphasizing the integration of Ghana's football DNA.

Jerry Afriyie's decisive goal in the 90th minute secured the championship for Ghana's U-20 side in a tense encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addressing the media post-match, Ofei commended his players for their dedication and highlighted the pivotal role played by Ghana's football philosophy in guiding the team to victory.

"We had a group of immensely talented and hardworking players who were determined to showcase their abilities on the national stage," he remarked.

"Our selection process was rigorous, and we ensured that we assembled the best possible squad to represent the nation. We worked tirelessly with the players, aligning our vision with the core principles of Ghana's football DNA."

Ofei expressed optimism about the impact of this achievement on Ghana's football landscape, viewing it as a significant step towards the implementation of the country's new football philosophy.

"This success will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to integrate our national DNA into all levels of football development.

It serves as a catalyst for our ongoing journey to redefine and elevate Ghanaian football," he concluded, emphasizing that this victory marks just the beginning of a promising trajectory for Ghana's footballing future.