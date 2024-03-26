3 hours ago

Desmond Ofei, coach of the Black Satellites, has lauded the reappointment of Otto Addo as a significant step forward for the Ghanaian national team, expressing confidence in Addo's ability to bring about positive changes for the Black Stars.

Despite the team's recent setback with a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in Addo's debut game, Ofei remains optimistic about the transformative impact Addo can have on the team.

He highlighted Addo's exceptional coaching skills and extensive experience as a former Ghanaian international player, believing that these qualities will greatly benefit the Black Stars.

"I am thrilled about Otto Addo’s return to the Black Stars. As a Ghanaian who has played for the national team and at the highest level, he brings invaluable experience," Ofei expressed in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

Ofei emphasized the importance of providing Addo with the right support and patience to yield positive results.

He believes that with a solid technical team and a squad boasting a youthful average age of 25 years, the future looks promising for the Black Stars under Addo's leadership.

Looking ahead, Addo aims to secure his first victory as Black Stars coach when they face Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26, at the same venue.

Ofei, having led the Ghana U-20 side to victory in the 2023 African Games, remains optimistic about the team's future prospects under Addo's guidance.