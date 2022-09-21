5 hours ago

More details have emerged on the lawyer who died in an accident while chasing her husband and an alleged side chic in Calabar on Sunday, September 18.

The deceased, Claret Opara Bassey, and Mr. Sunday Bassey have been married for over 10 years, with three kids.

According to the Nation, on Sunday, September 18, she reportedly got a call from one of her friends that her husband was sighted in a shopping mall with the alleged side chic.

She was said to have immediately driven to the mall in one of their cars. Getting there, she saw her husband about to leave the premises of the shopping mall and inside his car was the alleged side chic identified as Laticia.

Upon sighting the wife, he hurriedly drove off with Laticia in the front seat.

Mrs Bassey went after her husband's car and the more he accelerated, the more the wife tried to catch up with the car until they got to the highway.

The husband was said to have decided to veer off from the highway to adjoining streets of the State Housing estate, forcing the wife to make a U-turn.

She then lost control of the car and rammed into a tree, leaving her seriously injured and the car badly damaged.

Eyewitnesses said immediately he saw from the back mirror that the wife was involved in an accident, the husband made a u-turn.

The alleged side chick dropped off and fled the scene while the husband rallied to rescue his wife, the publication reports.

The tearful husband was said to have apologised to his wife who was in the pool of her blood.

"He was apologetic before the dying wife and pleaded that she should not die. He rushed the wife to Navy hospital in Calabar where she was reportedly confirmed dead," an eyewitness told The Nation.

Friends of the couple said they started dating during their university days

One of the deceased's friend named Queenofhearts Oyoyo wrote on the deceased’s Facebook page: "My friend is gone, Barr. Claret Bassey; you were intimidated, subdued and abused until you gave up. I told you to focus on yourself and your kids. What happened that you didn’t call any of your bone friends as usual? I am broken to pieces."