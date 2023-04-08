1 hour ago

2023 has kicked off with another lush wedding that has taken social media by storm.

The Deputy Head of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Nadia Adongo, and her sweetheart, Kwesi Fynn, have registered in the book of ‘trendsetting weddings’ in Ghana as their ceremony was indeed a sight to behold.

Held in one of the top-rated hotels in Ghana, Kempinski, every bit of their wedding was characterized by luxury and the finest of class.

The grooms’ convoy lined up vehicles ranging from Rolls Royce, Ferraris, Lexus SUVs, Cadillac escalades, Land cruiser V8s, Porches, and many other exotic engines to the event grounds.

In a green, purple, and gold-themed colour, social media witnessed a ‘fairy-tale-like’ décor, a train of groomsmen and bridesmaids, a host of celebrities, performances from musicians, and many more.

The likes of Freedom Jacob Caesar (Cheddar), Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah, popular Ghanaian business mogul Kofi Boat, King Promise, Nana Boro, and many others were spotted at the wedding grounds.

The couple had a change in outfit three times, prior to hitting the dancefloor at the reception grounds.

With the hashtag #FYNNAD23, videos kept pouring in on social media amidst interesting reactions from fans.

Check out the posts below:

Source: Ghanaweb