Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah has charged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to find innovative ways to improve revenue mobilization to develop the country.

According to him, the 2023 revenue target for the Authority however is GHC105,998.73 billion, where about GHC54 billion lower than what we are ‘supposed’ to be targeting, hence the need to work hard to get more revenue.

The Deputy Minister, also Member of Parliament for Ejisu said this when speaking at the 2023 World Customs organization celebration held in Accra under the theme “Nurturing the Next Generation: promoting a Culture of Knowledge-sharing and Professional Pride in Customs”.

Speaking further, he noted that the GRA collected total tax revenue of GH¢75,544.05M for the year 2022 as against a target of GH¢71,948.76M, exceeding the target by GH¢3,595.29M, adding that this performance represents a nominal growth rate of 31.5% over that of 2021.

He said the Customs revenue grew by a nominal growth rate of 38.4% with the collection of GH¢22,258.02M as against a target of GH¢20,202.32.

He use the forum to congratulate the Authority for their achievement and also urged them to plan and strategize well to get more revenue.

"In as much as we jubilate over your achievement, the country revenue as a ratio of GDP is just around 14%, one of the lowest in the sub-region. We seek to achieve more, at least a 20%. With our current GDP of around GHC800 billion, this supposes we should be targeting mobilizing GHC160 billion".

He explained that "the right policies and strategies must be employed to ensure that come next year, we will have a cause to gather again to celebrate a job well done. Revenue is key, and improving its mobilization efficiency is very important for our development".

"Ease in information sharing would help improve efficiency in work done. For instance, open working relationship shipshinfo and rmation sharing between the Ports Authority and the Customs Division can help improve remarkably revenue mobilization and security of the state".

"It is worth noting that the Customs Division goes beyond just revenue mobilization but providing security of our borders from illegal entry of arms and drugs considering the terrorism threat in West Africa. Not only is our money in your hands, but our security".

Dr. Kumah added that in this era of advanced technology, the theme is indeed very apt knowing that technology can provide vast opportunities to help promote a culture of knowledge sharing and also help increase voluntary compliance.

I do not doubt in my mind that the adoption of this culture of knowledge sharing and the use of appropriate technology will bring enormous benefits to GRA and our country.

"I will therefore urge customs administrators to strengthen trust with stakeholders, hence further motivating and cultivating the sense of belonging at work. A positive image of an organization depends largely on its employees. We are poised to empower and protect all our initiatives towards revenue mobilization, and we expect that you continue to be dedicated and work as a team to deliver results".

He noted that "The 2023 journey has begun and I believe we are all aware of the challenges confronting us as a nation, especially with regards to our ability to raise adequate funding for our developmental course and economic transformation. The Ghana Revenue Authority’s contribution in navigating us out of the current economic situation cannot be overemphasized".