The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomako Mensah, has begun community engagements to solicit ideas and support from residents on how to bring development to the area.

Collins Adomako Mensah, a first time MP has pledged to empower his constituents and also, bring development to communities in the constituency.

According to him, his developmental agenda within the first four years will focus on education, health, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

He said there will be constant engagement with stakeholders in the various sectors to ensure constituents have a fair share of the national cake.

Mr Adomako Mensah toured Soko, Abroma, Adukro, and Amoako communities to engage inhabitants and opinion leaders where he thanked them for supporting him to win the 2020 parliamentary polls.

He explained that “The essence of these visits is to solicit views from the populace as I finalize my program of activities for the year and also share my vision for the next four years. This will help us put together an all-inclusive development plan which will serve as our blueprint going forward”.

He continued to Penteng, Pampatia, Nkwantakese, and Ahenkro communities where he had similar engagements with chiefs and people of these areas.

The Afigya Kwabre North MP reiterated his commitment to bring development to the communities.

He donated GHS3000 to support a ‘self-help’ toilet project being executed by the chiefs and people of the area.

He encouraged other communities in the constituency to emulate the initiative to reduce over-dependence on the central government.

He also donated a motorbike to assist the movement of health workers at a clinic in the area as part of his pledge to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Adomako Mensah mentioned that he will give out 200 bags of cement to the community in the construction of a police station in March 2021.

He also donated GHS7,000 during his visit to Ahenkro to authorities of the St. Michaels Senior High School (SHS) to help complete a block that was initiated by the former MP for the area.

He pledged to support the construction of a health centre in the community.

He visited Kyekyewere, Kyerekrom, and Nsuontem to interact with chiefs and people there.

The MP commenced the construction of a modern toilet facility at Kyerekrom marking his first major project since he assumed office.