35 minutes ago

A former contestant of Atinka Media Village’s ‘Di Asa’ reality show has met her untimely demise in an attempt to correct a growth on her breast, according to reports.

The former contestant, identified as Baby Aisha reportedly met her premature death after unsuccessfully undergoing a breast surgery.

Baby Aisha, several weeks ago went viral and became the talk of the town after sharing photos of her plus size breast on social media.

Source: abcnewsgh