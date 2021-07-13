10 minutes ago

ATINKA TV has postponed the launch of Season 5 of its Di Asa music reality show.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021 at Dor Events Annex, North Kaneshie, opposite the Alabaster School, however, due to some technical reasons, the show has been postponed.

The new date is yet to be disclosed.

Management of Atinka Media Village, organisers of the event, said it deeply regretted any inconvenience caused to its cherished audience, sponsors and other corporate partners.

Di Asa is a dance reality television show for plus size women doing micro businesses.

The concept is designed to entertain, empower and project plus size women in a fun-filled environment, keeping the family entertained after a hard day’s work.

They are taught financial management skills and how to live a healthy lifestyle during the competition.

Over 3000 plus size women have competed in Di Asa since its inception in 2017. BEATWAVES gathered that this year’s auditions will take place in all the 16 regional capitals to select the best dancers from August this year.

Di Asa has a viewership strength of 3.5 million on TV as well as a huge following on social media.

It has travelled to over sixty-eight communities across Ghana.