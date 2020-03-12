1 hour ago

The winner of Di Asa 2019, Precious Mensah a.k.a PM has revealed that some unscrupulous men have been targeting plus-size women in Ghana with the intention of using and dumping them.

In an interview on YEN TV, PM stated that there have been certain instances where her plus-size friends realized that they've been dating one particular guy for a long time.

According to her, they have noticed that most of the notorious men happen to be Ghanaian men who live abroad.

"There is this guy who lives abroad. He has proposed to a lot of plus-size girls in Ghana but what they don't know it that we the plus-size people, we are networked. Usually when we meet we talk," PM disclosed.

"One person can say I am dating this person and when they show you the picture, you will realize that it is the same person proposing to 3 or 4 people in our network. So I do not entertain social media dates or chats," she said.

She advised these notorious men to learn to stick to one woman and avoid trying to date plus-size women with the intention of using and dumping the else she together with her network will expose them.

"There are other womanizers abroad who will propose to about 3 plus size ladies and when they come to Ghana, they meet this person and this hotel and move to another to meet the next and then the next."

"Before you know it, he would have slept with all four of you. If care is not taken, once these ladies find out they are all dating and sleeping with one person, sometimes they turn to fight."

"But we are networked even online we are about to identify and expose such men. They should learn to stick to one plus-size woman and stop dating 3 friends at the same time," she noted

According to her, many people kept talking about her huge body size, and in a bid to listen and please them, she started taking pills to shed weight.

However, the pills had untold negative effects on her - affecting her heart, lungs, and other vital organs of her body.