2 hours ago

German born Ghanaian winger Diawusie Agyemang is set for a move to second tier German side SG Dynamo Dresden.

The winger is currently contracted to FC Ingolstadt 04 but with his current side suffering relegation in the 2019/2020 season into the third division, the player is set to move on.

According to German Newspaper, Donaukurier.de, the talented winger is very close to joining the Dynamo Dresden as his relegated Ingolstadt are powerless to stop him.

He is not the only player leaving as follow German international team-mate Maximilian Thalhammer is also set to depart the beleaguered side.

Dresden coach Markus Kauczinski is keen to add the pacy winger to his ranks and has done all within his power to get him into his team the coming season.

The winger played 10 games for lngolstadt FC during the 2019/20 league campaign.

According to transfermarket, the player may cost his new club within the range 275,000.00 euros.

The former RB Leipzig youth product is still qualified to play for Ghana at the international stage despite featuring for the Germany youth teams.