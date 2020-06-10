1 hour ago

A founder member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has berated the Akufo-Addo administration of what he calls the “autocracy” and “dictatorship” seen under his regime.

In a statement titled: ‘Troubling times in Ghana’, in which he chronicled worrying incidents that happened under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said: “There is no doubt that there is political tension in the country”, adding: “Autocracy and dictatorship appear to be rearing [their] heads in our body polity”.

He noted:“As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party, a party whose philosophy is underpinned by democratic principles, I am deeply worried [about] what is happening in our dear country.”

He continued: “The true character of the President, as a human rights lawyer, must be brought to the fore to address these negative issues that continue to haunt the good conscience of the people of Ghana.”

He warned: “If care is not taken, a chaotic situation with attendant anarchy can occur”.