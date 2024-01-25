9 hours ago

In anticipation of the crucial clash against defending champions Senegal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba shared his thoughts on the upcoming match.

Drogba, a former captain of the Ivorian squad, emphasized the challenges posed by the formidable Senegalese team, acknowledging their confidence and strength as the titleholders.

Drogba highlighted Senegal's talented lineup, consisting of key players who are regular starters for their respective clubs, contributing to the team's overall confidence. He also mentioned the calming influence of Senegal's coach, Aliou Cissé, on the team.

Despite recognizing the difficulty of facing Senegal, Drogba expressed optimism for the Elephants, stating, "We can do it."

The insights from the football legend add anticipation and intrigue to the upcoming match, underscoring the competitive nature of African football at the highest level.