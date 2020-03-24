1 hour ago

Former Ivorian captian and striker Didier Drogba has joined the tall list of stars who have added their voices to the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping through the world.

The lethal COVID-19 has literally brought the world to its knees with most countries in Europe and some parts of the world on total lock-down in a bid to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Ivory Coast all time leading scorer Didier Drogba has urged his compatriots to adhere to the laid down protocols in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

The West African country recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 11th 2020 but have now recorded 25 cases with two people fully recovering from the pandemic with no deaths.

Along with quarantine protocols, Ivorians have been told to regularly wash their hands with soap and water while also keeping to the social distancing protocols.

?s=20

The well respected icon in Ivory Coast who made 105 appearances for Ivory Coast, scoring 65 goals has urged his country men to help keep everyone safe by adhering to the rules.

“To my Ivorian brothers and sisters,” the country’s record scorer began a video message on Twitter, “I ask you to take the subject very seriously because we tend to be too light in the face of the situation.

“It is imperative to respect the measures imposed by the government. We are the ones spreading the virus, we are all responsible for the situation.

“Wash your hands regularly, go out only when necessary, and keep a distance of at least one meter from each other, "

Drogba scored 157 goals in all competitions during an eight-year spell with Chelsea in which he made 341 appearances.