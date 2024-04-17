4 hours ago

Diego Fagundez, a veteran forward for LA Galaxy, has commended the positive influence of Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil on the team's performance.

Since his arrival from KRC Genk in February, Paintsil has made a significant impact, registering three goals and three assists in just eight matches for the club.

His recent contribution, including a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps, has earned praise from Fagundez.

Speaking to MLS media, Fagundez attributed Galaxy's success to the collective effort of the team and highlighted the exceptional quality of their attack.

“I think it’s the personnel that we have, the commitment that we do to each other, [and] the hard work that we’ve put in,” Fagundez told the MLS media.

"We are all working hard for each other and I think that's what's making us a really good team. Our attack is unbelievable like always.

"Like I said, now we just have to work defensively all together and set pieces are the number one thing that we really need to work on. If we cover that, we'll be one of the best teams.”

He emphasized the importance of defensive cohesion and improvement in set-piece situations to further strengthen the team's overall performance.

Fagundez's remarks underscore the vital role Paintsil plays in Galaxy's attacking prowess, indicating a promising partnership between the two players as they strive for success in Major League Soccer.