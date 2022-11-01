2 hours ago

Fuel prices are expected to go up significantly at the pumps in the Republic of Ghana from tomorrow, November 1, 2022.

A notice sighted by energyanewsafrica.com indicates that TotalEnergies, one of the leading oil marketing companies, will adjust its pump price for diesel to Gh¢23.48 per litre while petrol will sell at Gh¢17.99 per litre.

Since the beginning of the second pricing window which is ending today, Monday, some oil marketing companies adjusted their pump prices, sparking debate on social media as to why the OMCs adjusted their pump prices when the second window was not over yet.

GOIL, TotalEnergies, Shell, Pacific, Petrosol, Engen, Cash Oil and few others had adjusted their pump prices.

Engen adjusted its pump price of Super (petrol) to Gh¢17.54 (US$1.21) with diesel selling at Gh¢19.94 (US$1.38) per litre.

Petrosol also adjusted its pump price for petrol to Gh¢17.48 (US$1.21) per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢19.89 (US$1.37) per litre.

Pacific adjusted diesel price to Gh¢19.87 per litre.

Although crude oil prices have remained below $100 barrel for more than two months, the continuous depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi is largely to be blamed for the rising cost of fuel in the West African nation.

As of 9: 30pm Monday, Brent crude was trading at $94.83 per barrel while WTI was selling at $86.52 per barrel.