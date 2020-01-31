2 hours ago

Ghanaian duo Lumour Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman face tough challenges at Mallorca as the Spanish side announce the signing of a new left back to augment the squad.

Agbenyenu and Rahman are playing for the Spanish side on loan but their future looks uncertain following the signing Leonardo Koutris from Olympiacos.

Their performance has not been the best, according the Spanish media, leading to a second thought to bring in the Brazilian.

According to the report Real Mallorca will strengthen its left side with the incorporation of Leonardo Koutris (24), who will arrive in the Islands from Olympiacos on loan for the remainder of the season.

He was the first choice for Mallorca before the arrival of the two Ghanaians at the beginning of the season.

Last summer the Balearic team tried to incorporate the player,b then he met the refusal of the Greek team.

Mallorca ended up opting to bring Lumor Agbenyenu and Rahman Baba but either because of injuries or performance, neither of them has finished performing as was expected that the Mallorca has moved again this winter around to reinforce the left lane.

On 31 July 2019, after a six-month loan spell at Göztepe SK, Lumor joined Mallorca on a temporary deal.

Rahman followed on 2nd September 2019, in a season-long deal from Chelsea.

But the two will need to fasten their seat belt for the arrival of Koutris, who has played a total of 10 games for Olympiacos.

Koutris, born in Brazil but international with Greece, is a lane with offensive projection that promises to be important in the plans of Vicente Moreno in the remainder of the course, with Mallorca struggling to achieve permanence in First.