19 minutes ago

Renowned international digital expert and CEO, Sean Riley, has commended Ghana's digitalisation agenda, and transformation, which is being led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Riley, who is the founder and CEO of Ad Dynamo, Africa's biggest digital sales agency, said during a virtual conference that Ghana was ahead of many countries in the world in the digital drive and is one of the most preferred digital destinations.

"Ghana is already ahead of the curve in so many countries in the world, not just Africa. There is a lot more ambition. I think (Ghana] is leaps and bounds ahead of some of the countries we operate in," he said.

Sean Riley said already his firm has launched a free Digital Ad Expert programme in Ghana to support government's digitalisation agenda.

"It is exciting to be putting down roots in a country where the government acknowledges that digitalisation is the future," Sean Riley said.

The programme is designed to equip young Ghanaians with the skills they need to pursue a growing number of opportunities in digital marketing.

Ghana's digital agenda is the current administration's big idea to digitise government services, and has so far seen to the successful execution of a biometric National Identity register , a digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability, digitization of many government services, among others.