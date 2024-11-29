1 hour ago

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that direct flights from London Gatwick Airport to Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) will begin on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

In a statement, GACL said this will be in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines and marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The initial flight schedule is as follows:



Departure from London Gatwick: 2:10 AM



Arrival at Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport: 9:05 AM



Departure from Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport: 11:00 AM



Arrival at London Gatwick: 6:00 PM

To accommodate trips for the festive season, the next flight is scheduled for December 15, 2024.

GACL added that further flight schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

