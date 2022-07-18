1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah is disappointed his side were not able to get any results last Saturday when they played against FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga II opener.

The Ghanaian was on the scoresheet as she scored the first of his side's two goals in the 3-2 defeat to St Pauli.

"I would have liked to have won the game. St. Pauli did well in the first half. The 0:3 broke our necks, but we briefly showed morale again with the 1:3. After the first goal I wished we could turn the game around," he said after the game.

The Swiss youth International hopes his side will make amends next week in the derby game against Greuther Furth.

“It will be a completely different game. We will do everything we can to win this game. Everyone will give 100 percent," added the forward.

Jackson Irvine grabbed the opener for the host in the 24th minute before Leart Paraqada added the second goal from the penalty spot before Lukas Daschner made it three nil in the 39th minute.

The Swiss youth International of Ghanaian parents grabbed what looked like a consolation goal for his side just after halftime to make it 3-1.

His teammate Enrico Valentini pulled one back deep in injury time but it was too little too late as FC St. Pauli walked away with all three points.

Kwadwo Duah joined Nurnberg in the summer transfer window from Swiss topflight side St Gallen.

Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the 25-year-old is eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana despite playing for Switzerland at youth levels.