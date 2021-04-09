1 hour ago

The Paramount Chief of the Wala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has urged the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to discharge his responsibilities above reproach.

"Your sterling performance in Parliament ever since you took your seat in that august House has left no one in doubt about your suitability for the position of Speaker of Parliament. Your success story is one of commitment, hard work and unalloyed patriotism," Naa Pelpuo said.

Mr Bagbin paid a courtesy call on the revered traditional ruler at his palace in Wa in the Upper West Region yesterday as he made a return to the region after his famous election as Speaker of the eighth Parliament on January 7, this year.

Mr Bagbin, a native of Sombo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, is on a three-day visit to his native region, where he served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli-Kaleo for seven straight terms before voluntarily quitting as the last Parliament exited on January 6, this year.

His entry into Wa was elevated to his status as the third in command in the governance structure of the country, with state security and a motorcade announcing his arrival in the manner usually associated with Presidential convoys.

He is expected to meet the various levels of NDC executives and heads of religious bodies and attend a thanksgiving service.

During the interaction with the Wa Naa, Naa Pelpuo admonished MPs to put aside their partisan considerations during deliberations in Parliament to ensure that the country achieved its desired development goals.