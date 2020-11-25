45 minutes ago

Embattled Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has resigned from his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea.

Nana Oduro Sarfo in the letter cites personal reasons for being the reasons he has decided to quit his role at the Bibires.

It is glaring his decision stems from club disowning him for disparaging comments he made on Monday night in a radio interview on Accra based Angel FM about the state of the Golden City Park.

According to the club, those comments were that of the Nana Oduro Sarfo and not that of the club and what they represented.

Then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo who also doubles as an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association went berserk when questioned about the poor state of the Berekum Golden City Park.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko played against Berekum Chelsea on a withered Berekum Pitch which was very painful watching on TV as the match was live on StarTimes.

Many consumers of the Ghana Premier League(GPL) complained on social media why the Club Licensing Board allowed a poor pitch like Berekum to be used as a Premier League venue.

In an interview with Accra based Angel FM, CEO of Berekum Chelsea tacitly said he owes no one an explanation not even consumers and fans of the GPL why such a pitch was used as he funded his own match.

According to him, the footballers who played on the pitch are the same ones who feature on grass-less pitches during Monday Special games.

He added he has no means to make Berekum Golden City Park green and as such they will always play on such poor pitch.

RESIGNATION LETTER BELOW: