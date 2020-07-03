38 minutes ago

Kwame Asare Obeng, nickname A Plus, a Ghanaian ace musician turned politician and a critic of the New Patriotic Party government, has taken a swipe at the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo describing him as dishonest.

According to A Plus, Ghanaians have lost complete trust in the President and politicians at large.

He added that the President has turned into an evening news broadcaster giving updates on coronavirus and refusing to fight corruption within his own party.

”Now he has turned into an evening news presenter. Everyday, “Fellow Ghanaians, good evening, welcome to the evening news. My name is Nana, I’m here with my co-presenter, my beautiful Rebecca. Now the news at 9.” – GBC corona correspondent, He said.

I wished politicians speedy recovery in my previous post and almost everyone commenting is angry that I did. Ghanaian politicians must be careful. The people are very angry. It doesn’t look good. One day the people will rise up against you. It is getting scary by the minute.

But you see, I blame Nana Addo. He is the cause of the mistrust in Ghana’s political landscape today. He was our last hope. Ghanaians trusted him and gave him their full support but he is worse than his predecessors. He has failed so much that just after 4 years of winning with about a million votes he has to bring his own electoral commissioner and change the voter’s register and send military who could not protect our environment in the galamsey fight to the Volta Region before he can win again. He is the reason why people have developed so much hatred for politicians. If you can’t trust Nana who can you trust?

As for Ghana all it takes is to speak good English and the people will be like awwwww!!! Even Junior Agogo was once our best striker. Tweaaaa!!!

In 2016 Nana Addo was very happy when I asked how the National Organizer of the NDC, former teacher Kofi Adams got his wealth from. But he Nana was at Eugene Arhin’s baby naming ceremony. He Nana is aware what his people are grabbing and amassing. This is 2018, let me also ask you Nana, where do your boys get all the money from?

Nana Addo is a very dishonest man. I’ve said it!!! Enough of his people his people. It’s him!!!