Kumasi Asante Kotoko is due to play against sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak in London on the 7th March 2020 but several reports in the media suggests the match has been called off with some citing visa refusals and others.

The fiercest fixture in the local league is to be sold to the world come next month but with current happenings, it appears the game is in a limbo but organizers of the game have clarified the situation.

But organizer have clarified that there are no issues with visas as both set of teams have duly been handed their visas.

It goes on to add that on Wednesday 26th February 2020, majority of the stakeholders in the scheduled game have received their visas.

The teething problem confronting the organizers they say is a clash of events at the scheduled venue for the match that is the Hives Stadium in Barnet, London.

It however adds that the Ghana Football Association in tandem with the organizers are working tirelessly to resolve the situation.