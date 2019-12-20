30 minutes ago

The Republic Hall ‘B’, one of the polling stations on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus, recorded not a single vote in the District level Elections.

By the close of polls at 1700 hrs no voter had shown up to vote.

A total of 786 voters were expected to cast their votes at this particular polling centre.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some polling centres on the campus at the time of counting and collating election results, the situation was no different as the centres recorded as low as two votes with the highest being 22.

These were the Republic Hall ‘A’ polling centre, which expected 818 voters but had only two people casting votes at the end of the exercise.

Other centres: the Great Hall ‘A’ recorded 12 out of 894; Great Hall ‘C’ had 11 voters out of 824; and Great Hall ‘D’ also had 12 votes out of the total 447 voters registered at the centre.

Great Hall ‘B’, however, recorded the highest voters of 22 out of the total 769 voters.

Checks revealed that most of the registered voters were students who had completed their studies and have left the campus.

The fact that the students were busily writing an end of semester examination, could be the other cause of the situation.