A 42-year-old diver and a staff of the Krachi East Municipality has drowned in the Oti river.

According to reports, the deceased was attempting to repair the malfunctioning engine of a pontoon on the Oti river at Dambai when the incident occurred.

The diver was part of the operation team addressing the challenges of the pontoon.

An eyewitness, Francis Gago Sena, in an interview with Adom News, said the diver was attempting to troubleshoot the engine when he was suddenly drowned.

Despite the swift response of the Ghana Navy rescue team, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Dambai has been plunged into a state of mourning for the loss of a man who was not only a skilled diver but also a beloved husband and father.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Worawora Government morgue pending autopsy.