1 hour ago

Players of division one league clubs will be smiling to the bank as their clubs have been handed a total cash sum of $360,000 from the FIFA/CAF COVID-19 relief fund.

Each of the 48 division one league sides will benefit from $7,500 from the total of $360,000 that has been shared among various clubs.

This forms the first tranche of payments from the FIFA/CAF COVID-19 relief fund that totals an amount of $1.8million.

Clubs in the country and Africa have been reeling from the financial difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic which has haltered football in most places around the continent an the world.

Players of division one league clubs have been left to their fate since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out as most of the clubs have not paid their players for months.