2 hours ago

Young Disc Jockey, DJ Switch has been named among the top 100 child prodigies in the world at the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020 in India.

DJ Switch, known in her private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh was recognised for her outstanding contribution and achievement as a Disk Jockey (DJ).

The award comes barely two months after she was crowned the Best DJ in Ghana.

As part of her prize, she will be featured in a book about the best child prodigies in the world.

The awardees will also get honour to meet Eminent leaders and get global exposure. Also they will be part of other significant international events as speakers or influencers.

About the 100 Global Child Prodigy Award

The 100 Global Child Prodigy Award is a platform to celebrate a Kids Talent and Power in different categories such as Dancing, Music, Arts, Writing, Acting, Modelling, Science, Innovation, Sports etc.

The Global Child Prodigy aims to recognize child talents, support them, provide them global exposure to achieve their potential.