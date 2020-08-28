19 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress, model and television presenter, Andrea Owusu, well known as Efia Odo has reacted to DKB’s attack on her.

Following Efia’s statement that being popular in Ghana doesn’t mean one is making money, DKB took a dig at her and asked her not to generalize it.

The comedian rebutted no company will take Efia Odo serious if she continues to show her pants and nipples.

In a sharp rebuttal, Efia Odo in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net said DKB is upset because she declined to give him the phone number of Ghanaian-American actor and comedian, Michael Blackson.

She stated that DKB has been attacking her the least chance he gets because she refused to give him the number.

Efia Odo added that DKB is acting more like a bitch.

