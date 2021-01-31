4 hours ago

Young political activist, Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, widely known as Olumanba is urging the Rawlings’s Family to conduct DNA test on the supposed children of the late Former President.

According to him, it is only a DNA test that can prove whether their claims are true or not.

‘If any of the tests turn out to be negative, the person should be handed over to the police for prosecution because you can’t just wake up and propagate falsehood about a state man’, he added.

One Abigail Mawutor Rawlings and Kate Yeboah have come out to claim that the late former President was their father.

According to Abigail, Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono, gave her money to leave the country in 2003 to avoid being kill for fear of being assassinated.

Kate Yeboah also said, her mother met the late former President at Breman Asikuma which led to her birth.