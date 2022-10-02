4 hours ago

Founder of The People Project, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has urged Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers to temper their meters if they are still unable to purchase power.

A technical issue has prevented consumers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo from purchasing power credit.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the management of ECG announced that the technical challenge that interrupted the purchase of prepaid credit has been resolved in the country.

The power distribution company noted that consumers who were having challenges buying credits can now do so at the vending points.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system that the issue with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved," it said in a statement, adding that "Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022, from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm."

However, addressing the subject in a Facebook live video, A Plus remarked that some consumers are still going to issues with electricity purchases notwithstanding the declaration issued by ECG.

The socialite, therefore, recommended all impacted clients to engage the aid of electricians to engage them on how to get energy in their homes, workplaces and workshops.

Seeing the unfortunate consumer go through such a hassle merely to live in an electric atmosphere, he said, was upsetting.

"Please let me know if you've been able to buy electricity recently. The struggle individuals are going through is not simple, and there are vending machines all throughout my neighbourhood. The fish in the refrigerators of the food vendors is being ruined because they have been without power for approximately a week. Someone at the hospital is unsuccessfully attempting to refrigerate his medication. Imagine a person who relies on an electrical machine to sustain him; if the machine runs out of electricity, the person will perish.

"Lights never even go out in developed nations, but in ours, the bothersome thing is that even if you manage to buy electricity and load it into your meter, the electricity still cuts off. What kind of nation do we live in where people read politics into your discussion of such pressing topics and associate you with a particular political party?" In the video, he said.

He urged, "Here's the option: if you've been having trouble getting electricity for the past week or so, stop the hassle you're going through because you still won't get it. Find an electrician, who will show you the two cables under the meter that, when connected, will provide power. As for me, my credit hasn't run out yet, but once it does, I'll join the cables. This will happen when I've looked for electricity for a specific amount of time and haven't found any to buy."

The outspoken activist also charged Ghanaians to be fearless by beginning testing the nation's laws through the legal system since, in contrast to other state institutions, some judges, in his opinion, are endowed with the wisdom to carefully consider the circumstances before rendering decisions.

"Don't be cowardly; connect the cables and present your case to the judge in court if you are charged. Do the illegal connections without fear; they can't harm you, given that we live in a democratic system. When you are prosecuted for this, explain to the Court what circumstances led you to tamper with the meter," he charged.

Watch A Plus speak in the video below:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com