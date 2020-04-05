4 hours ago

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the public to avoid stigmatizing families and persons suspected to be living with the COVID-19.

It said stigmatization was a serious damaging social phenomenon that had negative effects on health outcomes including non- optimal medication adherence, lower visit adherence, higher depression, and lower quality of life.

Mr Paul Tetteh, the Assin Central Municipal Director of the Commission who gave the advice at a public sensitization programme reiterated that stigmatizing suspected people and patients was not good as everyone was at risk.

It was a huge hindrance to government's unflinching commitment to go all out to contain and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mr Tetteh explained that COVID-19 spread from person to person in close proximity, similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu.

He said one could contract the virus when droplets of bodily fluids such as saliva or mucus from an infected person dispersed in the air or land on surfaces through coughing or sneezing and got into direct contact with other people who may touch infected surfaces and then their faces.

Mr Tetteh also stressed the need for the public to desist from the penchant of spreading false information about the virus saying "the pace of misinformation in the prime media and social media were fueling more fear and panic."

The media was an indispensable stakeholder in democratic governance and for that matter, it had a critical role to play in the national quest to contain the virus.

He commended government for the mandatory quarantine policy saying it was yielding results and cautioned Ghanaians against playing politics and propounding conspiracy theories over the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.

Let's stop the Ghanaian habit of engaging in unnecessary debates and arguments in commercial vehicles.

Commercial drivers should put hand sanitizers in the vehicles for short distance journeys to protect themselves and the passengers while long-distance drivers should provide soap and water for passengers to wash their hands.

Ghana's COVID-19 case increased to 214 as of Sunday, April 05.

Source: peacefmonline