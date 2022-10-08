7 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has vowed to clamp down on entities that fail to comply with tax obligations.

This comes after six companies were shut down on Friday for tax evasion offences as part of efforts by the GRA to boost revenue mobilization.

Speaking to the media after the closure of the facilities, the Enforcement Manager of GRA, Joseph Annan urged firms evading taxes to desist from the act else they will face the consequences.

“We will always be on the field. We will knock on doors but if you run today, you may not run forever because we will surely knock on your door. Companies must do the right thing by paying all their taxes”, he advised.

The Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the GRA, shut down operations of the UnderBridge event Centre located in East Legon for failing to register for Value Added Tax (VAT).

This action was part of moves by the authority to check entities failing to honour their tax obligations, leading to loss of revenue to the state.

Five other firms including four cold stores at Tema and a beverage distribution company; Josh Nartey ventures were also closed.

The GRA says the offences of these companies include the non-registration of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the non-issuance of invoices.

”We got intel that they were not registered. We also did our own background checks and confirmed it.”

”We have locked up the place. They must do the needful by registering, and then we look at the sanctions for non-registration, after which we will open up the place”, Mr. Annan said.

He added that, the action by the firms contributes to revenue loss to the state.

Source: citifmonline