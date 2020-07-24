3 hours ago

Controversial Takyi Arhin may have taken a lot of body blows this morning from the acerbic tongue of Hasaacas Chief Executive Officer Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah but it appears that is not enough as President of another Division One League side, Abdul Salam Yakubu has carried on from where the Hasaacas boss left off.

The disbursement of the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief has opened a Pandora box in Ghana football with the deep seated cracks wide opened.

Most football club owners are livid with the way and manner the Ghana Football Association disbursed the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief funds.

But controversial Takyi Arhin who is in bed with the Kurt Okraku led administration has leapt to the defence of the GFA anytime any issues is raised about their stewardship.

On Friday morning on Asempa FM, CEO of Hasaacas poured venom on the what he termed 'club-less sycophant bellytician' Takyi Arhin who only sees good with the current regime If even they falter and attacks anyone who criticizes them because of his belly

Abdul Salam Yakubu is in total support of the livid Hasaacas CEO and has called on media organizations to blacklist 'empty' Takyi Arhin.

“You’re an old man; you should be saying things that can help improve our game. You only say things that cannot impact the game positively. Where do you know Kurt Okraku? Do you know how much we spend on our teams; are you aware how much goes into running a team?" as quoted by kyfilla.com

“You have worked with almost all the clubs in the north because of your bad attitude. When we are talking about football matters and you will be there talking about politics.

“I don’t know why Asempa Fm and other media houses always call you [Takyi Arhin]." he concluded.