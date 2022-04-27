5 hours ago

Media, Brands And Culture Expert, King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has condemned the government’s decision to pay ‘Neutrality Allowance’ to Public Sector Workers.

There has been some form of disputations in recent times over the issue of the Political Neutrality Allowance following the strike by some Public Sector Workers under the Civil and Local Government Service Staff, CLOGSAG since Thursday, April 21st, 2022.

The Political Neutrality Allowance is an allowance to be paid to Civil and Local Government Workers to remain neutral in discharging their duties without engaging in partisanship.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show with Thelma Tackie, King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah hammered home on the point made by the Actor, Oscar Provencal showing displeasure in the reason for such allowance to be paid to workers.

“Who are the people who accepted this? We have to ensure that those people do not serve in any office in government for at least 15 years. It’s stupidity”, he professed.

Such allowance if implemented would raise a lot of allowance requests by other working groups, as some have arguably stated, to caution the government. He has asked that, is it necessary to pay someone a neutrality allowance for doing what is expected of him?

“Why are we asking to be paid ‘neutrality allowance’ to do what is in the Constitution? It is in the Constitution that when you work in the Civil Service, you’ll be neutral”, he asserted.

Further with his viewpoint, he said that people want to be called leaders and bosses, but in reality, they have been appointed to serve and the eagerness to give them some recognition and accolade without them doing what is expected of them, makes them behave the way they do.

“We have elected them to serve us, not to Lord over us…pay you a neutrality allowance for doing your job? Then every citizen needs to be paid that too”, he said brusquely.