2 hours ago

Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has lambasted a netizen for criticizing one of the outfits she wore for a video shoot.

The gospel singer and her colleague, Piesie Esther, were seen wearing an ‘overall car wash’ apparel in one of the scenes and this prompted a reaction from a concerned netizen.

Celestine Donkor’s blue car wash outfit was tight-fitted and this defined her waistline, thereby drawing attention to her bulging fupa.

In excerpts of the ‘behind the scenes’ from their video shoot that went viral, a netizen lamented that their choice of outfit was not decent.

“I really love you Piesie; but mummy, the first dress is not decent at all,” the social media user wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

In response, an infuriated Celestine Donkor tackled the netizen.

Disagreeing with the claim that her outfit was indecent, Celestine Donkor said her plus-size stature wouldn’t deter her from rocking any form of outfit.

“Depends on your definition of decent. I am a plus size and I am not ashamed of my body. Anaa me nko y3 surgery? Either way, man will get something to talk about. Let’s enjoy the good music, God bless you,” she stated in a mixture of English and Twi.

Charlie Dior jabs Celestine Donkor

About a week ago, popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, also described Celestine Donkor’s looks at an event as a total failure.

Celestine Donkor rocked a pair of black slacks with a white little blouse, paired with a folded striped long-sleeved shirt.

She matched the outfit with a pair of white boots, as spotted in a viral video which captured her performing and ‘vibing’ with patrons.

But Charlie Dior after keenly analyzing her appearance expressed concern about the little effort she invested in her looks and how it demeans her personality.

“It's okay not to take fashion seriously but when I saw these boots, I fell off my back. I mean really? This is what you wear to the corner store or little kiosk to buy some agbelimo (cassava dough) or corn dough and quickly come back home to prepare some mori koko. Nobody is supposed to be seeing you in this look. This is what you wear when you run out of eggs or seasoning and you decide to quickly rush out of the house to get some.

“We are not supposed to see you in these boots. Shoe lelele. Celestine Donkor, where is the effort? All the efforts went into the hair and makeup. And she was like f**k it, with the rest of the outfit. We are burning this look,” Charlier earlier established in excerpts of his fashion review on Instagram.