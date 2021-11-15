1 hour ago

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has confirmed that the docket on investigations into an alleged $36 million procurement fraud of electric meters has been forwarded to the Attorney General.

According to the facts of the case, L&R investment and Trading Company was contracted by the government of Ghana in 2016 to provide the meters at a cost of $39.9 million for a period of 26 weeks.

Though the government of Ghana paid $36 million of the contract sum, most of the meters purchased were found to be faulty.

Citi News Sources at EOCO indicate that ECG has been advised to use some of the meters, which are in good condition.

