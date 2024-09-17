6 hours ago

A highly anticipated documentary about Athletic Bilbao stars Inaki Williams and Nico Williams, along with their extraordinary family history, is set to premiere on September 20, 2024.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Raul de la Fuente, the hour-long film captures the Williams family's incredible journey from Ghana to Spain and explores the deep connections between their past and present.

The documentary prominently features the late George Williams, grandfather of Inaki and Nico, who shares the emotional story of waiting over 20 years to reunite with his grandsons in 2022.

It also documents the brothers' first trip to Ghana that same year, where they visited significant cultural landmarks like Lake Volta and Cape Coast Castle.

Central to the film is the harrowing journey of their parents, George and Maria, who trekked barefoot across the Sahara Desert while Maria was pregnant with Inaki.

Upon reaching Spain, they sought asylum and were aided by Catholic priest Inaki Mardones, who later became Inaki’s godfather.

The documentary includes exclusive interviews with Felix Tianta, the brothers' agent, Patricia Morales, Inaki's wife, as well as close friends and fans of the Williams family.

The film will premiere at the prestigious 74th San Sebastián International Film Festival, offering viewers worldwide a glimpse into the inspiring story behind two of football's rising stars.