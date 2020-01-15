Cannabidiol oil, which is better known as CBD oil, is a chemical compound that you can find in all of the Cannabis Sativa plants.
It has recently gained tons of popularity as it has been proven that it has extremely effective therapeutic effects for those who are looking for an alternative to the various western medicines of days past.
Studies that have recently been done have revealed that CBD does offer a whole plethora of benefits and that is it should be considered as a very effective treatment alternative over some pharmaceutical drugs that bring with them a laundry list of side effects that will potentially lead you to taking even more pharmaceutical drugs to treat.
With all of that being said, there is still a lot that is desired when it comes to this non-psychoactive cannabinoid. While there is no really extensive research that has been done on CBD as it has just recently been legalized, doctors are still very reluctant to advise their patients of its benefits.
While no real side effects of hemp cannabidiol oil have been confirmed, there still are going to be side effects.
In order to fully understand how viable this drug truly is when it comes to a potential cure for different health ailments, you should know about what side effects are known.
Can I Take Too Much CBD?
While there have been no incidents or cases of somebody taking too much CBD oil and overdosing, that is because CBD has been found to be pretty safe for use on just about every person on the entire planet.
What that means is that you can’t overdose on CBD.
Negative Side Effects of CBD Oil
- Dry Mouth
One of the negative side effects of taking CBD that can occur is going to be dry mouth. No matter if you are smoking or consuming the Cannabinoid, you are at risk for experiencing dry mouth. And in case you are unsure what dry mouth feels like, pretend that your mouth is full of cotton balls. However, this should not deter you from experiencing the benefits that CBD has to offer as all you need to do is simply drink some water or other fluids and you should be good.
- You May Feel Drowsy
While CBD is not necessarily going to make you feel drowsy, it can happen on a person to person basis. For some people they will not feel any type of drowsy in any sense, however others may feel a little drowsy. In fact, for the most part, CBD is going to have a wake-inducing effect on you, helping to make you much more energetic and alert. But again, in other people, it can actually cause the opposite to happen.
- Lightheadedness or Dizziness
While very rare and only occurring for a temporary amount of time, some people may feel lightheaded after using CBD. However, this can be very easily managed by simply drinking caffeine beverages, as this is going to help your body to regain its regular balance.
