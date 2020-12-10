3 hours ago

Many of you must have watched the plot of a movie or a series that revolves around love at first sight. But have you ever wondered if it's actually possible to fall in love with someone the moment you see them? You probably must have spotted someone you fancy the first time your eyes met theirs. But how can you really tell if it's love at first sight or just plain attraction?

Experts say that it is, in fact, very much possible to feel some kind of love at first sight. It depends on the type of love you're experiencing. There are quite a few reasons why you might feel an instant attraction to someone and this can feel like you're falling in love in an instant. It could be that the person reminds you of something or someone from your childhood that feels familiar.

When you feel some level of love at first sight, it could be due to the chemicals that your brain releases, like phenethylamine. This chemical essentially functions like a natural amphetamine, where it makes you feel high on love. It triggers two neurotransmitters, dopamine and norepinephrine, which increases your heart rate and make you feel good. This, in turn, makes your boundaries fall away and you start to idealize the person in front of you and see them as all things good. This is why it feels like you're in love.

If you meet someone and don't feel the love in an instant for them, doesn't mean your love won't grow over time. Love is defined differently by different people. Some people's love grows out of attraction towards friends which turns into a beautiful romantic relationship. Those who don't have that initial chemistry often feel like something is missing in their relationship. But there are things that can help you build this chemistry and connection. For starters, create pleasurable experiences together as it helps to release chemicals like dopamine and oxytocin. You can also try playing the question game with each other where you ask intimate things to each other to grow closer.

There is no hard and fast recipe for love. But whatever you're feeling is valid and if you're unsure about how you feel for the other person, give it some time and see where it goes.

Source: indiatimes.com