"Doku.Tech": The complete list of outstanding speakers in this edition

There are still a few days left until the official dates of the jubilee edition of the biggest technology festival in the Balkans, "DOKU.TECH", which will be held on May 27 and 28 at the Palace of Youth in Pristina.

The full program of this edition's speakers has already been published, with world-renowned names from the field of technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.

As previously announced, "DOKU.TECH" this edition will bring special speeches from representatives of OpenAi (ChatGPT), such as the online speech of Mira Murat - Head of Technology at "OpenAI" as well as the speech of Pamela Mishkin - Member of Technical Staff at "OpenAI", which will also be physically present at the Palace of Youth.

Other speakers include:



Kasia Odrozek – Director of Insights | Mozilla Foundation;



Ismali facts – Senior Data & IA Solutions Architect at Microsoft, UK;



Ralph Talmont – Creative Director & Communications Officer, Collectico / Founder, Art in a Place of Work;



Paulina Chotrova – Founder and CEO of the software company PSK Group Lt;



Nikolai Chotrov – Software & Hardware Engineer. Technology patent holder, deep technology, robotics and prosthetics explorer;



Maciej Kuziemski – Managing Director of Philanthropy for Impact, an initiative in Central Europe;



Jelena Memet – Feminist, peace activist in Serbia and the region. Founder of the Spring Feminist School Program, as well as



Shermin Voshmgir – Author of the best-selling book "Token Economy" / Founder of Token Kitchen and BlockchainHub, Berlin.

The agenda includes not only discussions by prominent international speakers, but also discussion panels, networking opportunities and various workshops that train Kosovar youth in the field of technology by exploring the implications of artificial intelligence.

Over the past 10 years, "DOKU.TECH" has achieved great success, from hosting well-known speakers and entrepreneurs to exploring and challenging the social implications of innovative technology and connecting Kosovo to the frontiers of international technological innovation. By doing this, "DOKU.TECH" has played a vital role in shaping the future of Kosovo's technology industry.